SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In just three weeks, Missouri voters will once again decide the fate of recreational marijuana.

A poll done by Nexstar, Emerson College, and the Hill recently asked Missouri voters if they support or oppose Missouri Amendment 3. The amendment would not only legalize recreational marijuana, but allow people with certain marijuana-related offenses to ask to be released from prison, parole, or probation and have their record removed.

In the poll, 48 percent of voters – with a three percent margin of error – support Amendment 3. A total of 35 percent opposed and 17 percent said they were unsure.

Some Springfield voters are unsure if Amendment 3 will pass or not.

“I do have some doubts just because I thought it would pass last time and now I’m not so sure,” Jennifer Herron said.

“There’s a lot of people that still don’t agree with it but there’s also a lot of people that do,” Nakole Love said. ”So I don’t know I feel like it’s 50/50.”

The amendment needs a 50-plus-onemajority in order to pass. If passed, there would be a six percent tax added to the price of recreational marijuana.