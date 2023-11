SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Voters will head to the polls in a few counties to decide on municipal issues on November 7.

Some highlights include Bolivar voting on an OTC partnership and more recreational marijuana tax for cities and counties.

Below is a list of all races in our area.

Barton County

– County use tax for public safety

Bolivar R-12 School Distict

– Increase tax levy for OTC partnership

Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Enhancement District

– Renew 1% sales tax to promote tourism

Branson West

– $5.1 million revenue bond for water and sewer improvement

Branson West

– 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana

Branson West

– .5% city use tax for public safety

Cabool

– .5% city sales tax for fire and police

Eldon

– 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana

Eldon

– 2.4% city use tax for public safety

Lawrence County

– 2.5% county use tax for public safety

Marionville

– 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana

Marshfield

– 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana

Seymour

– 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana

Be sure to check out our election page for results as they come in on Tuesday.