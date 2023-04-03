SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — April 4 is Municipal Election Day in Greene County. If you plan on practicing your civic duty, here is what you need to know before you head to the polls.

Where to vote

There are two types of polling locations where you can cast your ballot: central polling locations and locations assigned to where you live. Any Greene County resident can vote at any central polling locations. The central polling locations are all in Springfield:

Missouri State Davis-Harrington Welcome Center , 1148 E. Bear Rd.

, 1148 E. Bear Rd. Mercy Hospital , 1235 E. Cherokee St.

, 1235 E. Cherokee St. City Utilities Transit Center , 211 N. Main Ave.

, 211 N. Main Ave. CoxHealth Medical Center South, 3801 S. National Ave.

If you would like to vote at the location assigned to the area your residence is in, you can look at your voter ID card or check your voter registration on the Missouri Secretary of State website.

To vote, you will need to bring a valid and current government-issued ID.

What is on the ballot

In Springfield, some of the biggest issues and races include council positions and a bond for school building improvements.

Mayoral race

Incumbent Mayor Ken McClure is up for reelection. He has one opponent: Melanie Bach. Bach spearheaded the push against rezoning Galloway Village.

If re-elected, this will be McClure’s last two-year term, as he will have served the maximum number of terms a mayor of Springfield can serve.

Councilmember races

Voters will be asked to make three choices for upcoming city council positions:

Abe McGull is running unopposed for Zone 2.

Brandon Jenson and David Nokes are running for Zone 3.

Callie Carroll and Jeremy Dean are running for General Seat C.

Derek Lee and Bruce K. Adib-Yazdi are running for General Seat D.

Councilmember terms last for four years.

Every Springfield voter can vote on general seat candidates. In the zone-specific races, only residents of that zone can participate in the vote. The city website has an interactive map of the zones that you can use to find which you live in.

School board race

Four people are running for two positions on the R-12 Springfield School District board. Voters will be asked to choose two candidates. The candidates are:

Landon McCarter.

Shurita Thomas-Tate.

Judy Brunner.

Chad Rollins.

Both positions will last for four years.

Proposition S

One of the biggest issues on the ballot is that of Proposition S. If voters pass this proposition, $220 million of city funding will be used “for the purpose of constructing, improving, extending, repairing, rebuilding, renovating, acquiring, furnishing and equipping new and existing school facilities,” among other projects.

The money would be used to build a new Pipkin Middle School, Reid Middle School and six storm shelters at elementary schools. The Springfield Public Schools director said that safety and security upgrades would be made if the proposition is passed.

Sample ballot

Below is a sample ballot for Greene County and Springfield voters. If you have trouble seeing the sample on this page, you can download the sample ballot from the Greene County website.

