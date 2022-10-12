GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — With the election now less than four weeks away, if you want to vote in the upcoming general election, then your application form must be postmarked by today.

There are several ways to submit a form:

Missourians can submit an online voter registration application.

You can mail your application to your local clerk’s office but it must be done today and postmarked to be able to vote on Nov. 8.

You can also head down to the County Clerk’s office to register in person.

To vote in the election, you must be 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen and a Missouri resident.

Many counties in our viewing area will have local issues that leaders would like their residents to vote on.

In Greene County, there are two: one issue asking voters whether to allow rezoning in the Galloway/Lone Pine area of the city and the other on a sales tax for the city of Strafford to pay for law enforcement.

In Barry county, voters can decide whether to approve a local-use tax in Monett to help fund law enforcement, firefighting efforts and an overpass project.

In Christian County, voters in Nixa will vote on whether or not to approve a 1% sales tax to fund a new police station and other public facilities.