JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Voters have selected Scott Fitzpatrick for Missouri State Auditor, a decision that could give Missouri a Republican head at each of its six political statewide offices.

Fitzpatrick and Democrat Alan Green ran to replace departing State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who did not seek reelection beyond 2022. Galloway was appointed to state auditor in 2015 by former Gov. Jay Nixon and fell short in a campaign for Missouri governor in 2020.

Fitzpatrick, currently holding office as the Missouri state treasurer, also served in the Missouri House of Representatives for six years. In August, he won the Republican nomination over David Gregory, who ran after years of experience as a Missouri attorney and accountant.