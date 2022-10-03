SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The November general election will ask Missouri voters to choose a U.S. Senator and several U.S. Representatives. Statewide lawmakers will be on the ballot, as well as several constitutional amendments, including Amendment 3, which asks voters if they want to legalize recreational marijuana use and expunge nonviolent offenders with marijuana convictions.

Below are sample ballots for counties in the Ozarks. Many counties don’t have contested local races on the ballot. Ozarks First is still working to gather ballots from every county in our viewing area and will update this story as we obtain more.

If the PDF is not upright, you can hit the rotate button at the top of the menu to turn it the correct way. If you are viewing on mobile, hitting the “Download” button next to the ballot link will show a clear image of the ballot.

Greene County sample ballot

Aside from U.S. Senator, U.S. Representatives, state lawmakers and state amendments, Greene County voters have two local issues on the November ballot: A question about whether to allow rezoning in the Galloway/Lone Pine area of the city and a sales tax for the city of Strafford to pay for law enforcement.

Barry County sample ballot

In addition to statewide races, some voters in Barry County will decide whether to approve a local use tax in Monett to help fund law enforcement, firefighting efforts and an overpass project.

Benton County sample ballot

Benton County voters do not have any contested local races or local issues on the ballot.

Cedar County sample ballot

Cedar County’s ballot for November 2022 only contains contested statewide races and issues.

Christian County sample ballot

Voters in Nixa will vote whether or not to approve a 1% sales tax to fund a new police station and other public facilities.

Dade County sample ballot

Only statewide races and issues are on the November ballot for Dade County.

Dallas County sample ballot

Only statewide races and issues are on the November ballot for Dallas County.

Dent County sample ballot

Only statewide races and issues are on the November ballot for Dent County.

Hickory County sample ballot

Voters in Hickory County will decide in November whether the offices of City Marshal and City Collector should be elected positions. This is in addition to statewide races.

Howell County sample ballot

There are two contested offices on the ballot in Howell County for November: the Circuit Court Clerk and the Collector of Revenue.

Laclede County sample ballot

In Laclede County, voters will see a surtax rate reduction on the ballot, in addition to the statewide amendments and races.

Lawrence County sample ballot

Voters in Stotts City and Monett have tax issues on the ballot for November’s general election. Stotts City residents will be asked if the city should impose a local use tax to match the city’s sales tax. In Monett, a use tax to fund law enforcement, fire services and the Chapell Drive overpass will go before voters. The Monett issue is also on the Barry County ballot.

McDonald County sample ballot

Only statewide races and issues are on the November ballot for McDonald County.

Miller County sample ballot

The City of Eldon is asking voters to approve Proposition B, which would extend a sales tax for local parks. Some voters will also decide on a ballot issue about revenue from a sales tax in the City of Lake Ozark.

Ozark County sample ballot

A .5% sales tax for law enforcement is on Ozark County’s ballot, alongside statewide races and amendments.

Polk County sample ballot

The City of Fair Play is asking residents to approve a .25% sales tax for general revenue and law enforcement.

Shannon County sample ballot

The only contested local race in Shannon County is the one for Presiding Commissioner.

St. Clair County sample ballot

Voters in St. Clair county will only see statewide races on their ballot.

Stone County sample ballot

Stone County voters will see statewide races and issues on the ballot.

Taney County sample ballot

Voters in Taney County will also only see statewide races and issues on Nov. 8.

Texas County sample ballot

Only statewide races are on Texas County’s ballot.