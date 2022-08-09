JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In November, Missourians will be faced with the question of whether to legalize recreational marijuana under the initiative submitted by Legal Missouri 2022.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft confirmed Tuesday that the petition received enough signatures in all eight congressional districts to be on the November 8 ballot.

“I encourage Missourians to study and educate themselves on any ballot initiative,” Ashcroft said in a news release. “Initiative 2022-059 that voters will see on the November ballot is particularly lengthy and should be given careful consideration.”

The proposed constitutional amendment would allow Missourians over the age of 21 to possess, consume, purchase, and cultivate marijuana. A six percent sales tax would be put on the products which would generate an estimated $40.8 million. That revenue would go to expungement costs, veterans’ services, drug addiction treatment, and the public defender system.

If LegalMo22 passes, Missouri would be the first state where voters initiated automatic expungement for past cannabis convictions.

You can read the full text of the proposed amendment to the state constitution here.

Another initiative petition, one that would establish ranked-choice voting in Missouri did not receive enough signatures and will not be on the November ballot.