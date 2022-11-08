SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Mark Alford will represent Missouri’s 4th District in Washington, D.C.

According to the Associated Press, Alford earned 72% of the vote with 92% of precincts reporting in Tuesday’s general election to win over Democrat Jack Truman and Libertarian Rudy LangKraehr.

The 4th District covers central Missouri including Webster, Dallas, Laclede, Pulaski, Camden, Hickory, St. Clair, Cedar and Dade counties.

Previous U.S. Representative for Missouri’s 4th District, Vicky Hartzler gave up her house seat to run for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat left open by Roy Blunt’s retirement. Hartzler lost in the primary to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.