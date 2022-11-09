LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is leaving his office in the capitol, but only to go down the hall.

The Associated Press called the Arkansas attorney general race for the Little Rock Republican Tuesday night with 62% of the votes counted and a lead of over 66% over Democratic challenger Jesse Gibson.

Griffin’s likely win marks a forming Republican sweep for the state, as GOP candidates Sarah Huckabee Sanders won her race for governor and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is the likely winner for lieutenant governor.

Griffin is in his second term as lieutenant governor and had reached his term limit for that office.

He earlier served as a U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Arkansas and as a special assistant to former Pres. George W. Bush before representing the 2nd District of Arkansas in the U.S. House for four years.