SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jason Smith will continue to represent Missouri’s 8th District in the U.S. House after winning Tuesday’s general election.

Smith received 77% of the vote Tuesday with 87% reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Democrat Randi McCallian and Libertarian Jim Higgins ran unopposed in the 2022 primary election in August.

Smith has represented Missouri’s 8th District in Washington since 2013. District 8 includes south-central and southeast Missouri counties such as Wright, Douglas, Texas, Ozark and Howell counties.