SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Voters who cannot make it to their registered polling place in Greene County on election day can submit an absentee ballot starting today.

Missouri lawmakers passed House Bill 1878, which means that for the final two weeks before the mid-term election on Nov. 8, voters do not need an excuse for casting an absentee ballot.

However, until then, voters who try to cast their absentee ballot will need to have a reason why.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said there are some new changes voters should know about if they plan to submit an absentee ballot, whether they cast it now or in the two weeks before the election.

“Regardless of when you do vote absentee in person, you are gonna need to have a photo ID with you,” said Schoeller. “A current state photo ID like your driver’s license or non-driver’s license or a passport would be acceptable. Or, for example, if your ID has expired from the last general election, that would be acceptable too, but the law has changed and you have to have that photo ID for you to be able to vote in-person absentee.”

Voters can vote at the Greene County Election center beginning today at 8 a.m. at the election center until it closes at 5 p.m.

By statute, up until the final two no-excuse weeks, voters are permitted to cast an absentee ballot for one of the following reasons:

Absence on election day from your registered polling place.

Sickness on election day or if you have a physical disability. This includes a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability and resides at the same address.

Religious belief or practice.

Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than the voter`s polling place, a first responder, a health care worker, or a member of law enforcement.

Even those who are incarcerated but qualify to vote may submit an absentee ballot.