SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State Senator Eric Burlison is headed to Washington to fill Missouri’s 7th District seat in the U.S. House.

Burlison, a Republican, bested Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer and Libertarian Kevin Craig to win the seat left vacant by Billy Long, who lost a Primary bid to be on the ballot for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat.

According to the Associated Press, Burlison earned 73% of the vote so far with 65% of precincts reporting. Burlison currently represents Christian county and parts of Greene County in the state senate.

He will now represent Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence, among others in further southwest Missouri, in the U.S. House.