Election Day Resources

6 A.M. — Polling locations in Greene County are now open. KOLR10 Reporter Joshua Pineda walks you through what you need to bring with you if you’re casting your vote today:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missourians will be choosing who will represent them in Washington and Jefferson City today, as well as deciding whether marijuana should be legal recreationally in the state. Some across the Ozarks will see local issues that include taxes for law enforcement and even a neighborhood zoning issue in Springfield.

This blog will be updated throughout the day and evening as results come in.