SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the Nov. 8 midterm elections just two weeks away, many state and local issues and races are heating up.

But college students from out of the state who would like to vote here in Missouri for the midterms and are registered to vote will have to clear some hurdles if they do not have a Missouri-issued photo ID or passport.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller explained what those hurdles are so that college students can vote.

“One of the things we wanna let college students know who’ve registered in another state is that if they don’t have a state-issued id, they will be casting a provisional ballot,” Schoeller said.

One thing that Schoeller stressed was that if you have an out-of-state driver’s license and you get a state-issued ID here in Missouri then your driver’s license will be canceled.

A provisional ballot is cast by a voter whose eligibility can not be proven at the polls on election day.

Schoeller says even though you cast a provisional ballot, you will have a good chance that your vote will be counted.

“We wanna make sure voters understand that if they do cast an ID provisional ballot, that there is a very good likelihood that that is going to be counted in terms of what we have seen in terms of past elections and signatures matching,” Schoeller said.