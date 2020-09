JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri residents will get the chance to vote on a candidate to represent Eastern Greene County and Western Webster County in the state House.

KOLR10’s Reporter Madison Hever interviewed the two candidates running for House District 137: Republican John Black and Democrat Raymond Lampert.

Black is currently holding the incumbent seat for House District 137.

A few of the bigger cities and towns in this district are Strafford, Marshfield, Fair Grove and Rogersville.

John Black, Republican Candidate

Raymond Lampert, Democratic Candidate