SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People in Western Greene County will be voting for Missouri House District 130 in the upcoming election.

This district includes Republic, Willard, Ash Grove, Walnut Grove and part of Springfield.

The candidates in the running for this position include Republican Bishop Davidson and Democratic Dave Gragg.

Jeff Messenger is serving his last term in the House District 130 position.

Bishop Davidson, Republican Candidate

Dave Gragg, Democratic Candidate