JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Voters in Polk and Cedar County have one race to look forward to on Nov. 3. The candidates in the running for House District 128 are Republican Incumbent Mike Stephens and Democratic Marvin Manring.

Missouri House District 128 covers all of Polk County, including Bolivar and part of Cedar County, which includes Stockton.

Mike Stephens, Republican Incumbent Candidate

Marvin Manring, Democratic Candidate