GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Voters in Western Greene County will be electing the county’s commissioner seat in district one.

The candidates running for the position are Democratic Candidate Wes Zongker and Republican Candidate Rusty MacLachlan.

District one is all of Western Greene County to Campbell in the middle of Springfield. The current district one commissioner is Harold Bengsch.

Wes Zongker, Democratic Candidate

Rusty MacLachlan, Republican Candidate