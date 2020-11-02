Meet the Candidates: Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District

Mo. — Less than 48 hours now until the polls open on election day.

More than 723,000 Missouri voters have already voted absentee or by mail, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office as of Thursday.

Those in western-central Missouri that plan to vote on Tuesday have the race for Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District to look forward to.

Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District covers mostly central and western Missouri.

Right now, Republican incumbent Vicky Hartzler holds the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, but she’s being challenged by Democrat Lindsey Simmons.

Libertarian Steven Koonse is also running to represent Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District.

Vicky Hartzler, Republican Incumbent

Lindsey Simmons, Democratic Candidate