SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The votes are in for the Springfield mayoral race.

Incumbent Ken McClure won by 1,252 votes. McClure’s opponent Melanie Bach garnered 9,232 votes.

“I want to make sure that our comprehensive plan is well on its way to being implemented,” McClure said.

McClure says some of the biggest issues to tackle are safety, quality, and economic vitality.

McClure said this term will be his last as Springfield mayor.

“The last two years, we want to make sure let’s leave the city in as good a shape as we can,” McClure said.