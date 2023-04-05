SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On election night, voters in several school districts decided on bond measures to fund construction and improvement projects for facilities. Most of those measures passed, including the ones in Springfield, Nixa, Republic, and Cassville, among others. However, one local school left disappointed by vote totals was Ash Grove R-IV.

The district presented voters with the $9.3 million bond “Proposition K.I.D.S” measure to improve old, outdated facilities. As FOX49 reported earlier this year, student population growth has forced the school to lease mobile homes to hold some classes.

“We’re going to add six new classrooms, storage facilities and things that would go with that, and then a safe room/gymnasium,” explained Superintendent Dr. Aaron Gerla.

According to state law, general obligation bond measures presented during the April elections require a 4/7 (57%) supermajority to pass. So, a simple majority does not necessarily guarantee success for a ballot initiative such as the one put forth by Ash Grove.

While the vast most of its students reside in Greene County, the Ash Grove R-IV district also serves parts of two other counties, Dade, and Lawrence. On Tuesday night, voters in Greene and Dade Counties approved the initiative. But a handful of ballots from Lawrence County pulled the total below the 57 percent needed to pass.

The district posted an announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday, stating, “While the final totals did not come out as we had hoped, we want to thank everyone who voted and supported our kids! We appreciate you!”

The final vote totals and percentages for the Ash Grove R-IV bond issue:

Greene County-

367- YES (59% YES)

255- NO (41% NO)

Dade County

29- YES (60% YES)

19- NO (40% NO

Lawrence County

28- YES (37% YES)

47- NO (63% NO)