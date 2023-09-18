GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A coalition of Springfield and Greene County partners will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with drives aimed to get people registered and updated for upcoming elections.

The League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri, Missouri State University’s Paws to the Polls, NAACP, and the Greene County Clerk’s Office will host events in Greene County during the week of National Voter Registration Day.

Below is a list of events happening in Springfield.

Tuesday, September 19

8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Connecting Grounds – Breakfast & Lunch

3000 W Chestnut Expy

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Library Center

4653 S Campbell Ave

10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Library Station

2535 N Kansas Expy

11:10 a.m. – 1:20 p.m.

Parkview High School

516 W Meadowmere St

11:30 a.m. – 1:35 p.m.

Kickapoo High School

3710 S Jefferson Ave

Wednesday, September 20

10:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. and

12:35 p.m. – 1:10 p.m.

Study School

2343 W Olive St

3:00 p.m.

Rare Breed Youth Services

301 N Main Ave

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Dream Center – Community Dinner

829 W Atlantic St

Thursday, September 21

11:25 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Central High School

423 E Central St

Friday, September 22

11:45 a.m. – 1:40 p.m.

Hillcrest High School

3319 N Grant Ave