GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A coalition of Springfield and Greene County partners will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with drives aimed to get people registered and updated for upcoming elections.
The League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri, Missouri State University’s Paws to the Polls, NAACP, and the Greene County Clerk’s Office will host events in Greene County during the week of National Voter Registration Day.
Below is a list of events happening in Springfield.
Tuesday, September 19
8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Connecting Grounds – Breakfast & Lunch
3000 W Chestnut Expy
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Library Center
4653 S Campbell Ave
10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Library Station
2535 N Kansas Expy
11:10 a.m. – 1:20 p.m.
Parkview High School
516 W Meadowmere St
11:30 a.m. – 1:35 p.m.
Kickapoo High School
3710 S Jefferson Ave
Wednesday, September 20
10:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. and
12:35 p.m. – 1:10 p.m.
Study School
2343 W Olive St
3:00 p.m.
Rare Breed Youth Services
301 N Main Ave
5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Dream Center – Community Dinner
829 W Atlantic St
Thursday, September 21
11:25 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Central High School
423 E Central St
Friday, September 22
11:45 a.m. – 1:40 p.m.
Hillcrest High School
3319 N Grant Ave