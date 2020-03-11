Dr. Brian Calfano talks local election results

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A new poll out Thursday shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination just days before the Missouri presidential primary on March 10.

According to a Nexstar/Emerson College poll, a final ballot test of Missouri respondents found 48.1% of voters would choose Biden, with 43.7% voting for Sanders. The margin of error is +/- 4.7%