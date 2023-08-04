SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Tuesday, August 8, a few counties in our area will head to the polls to vote on various tax issues.

Below is a list of what each county is voting on.

CAMDEN COUNTY

  • Richland School District: Proposition K.I.D.S to increase tax levy
  • Lake Ozark Fire Protection: Tax levy

CEDAR COUNTY

  • County local use tax

DALLAS COUNTY

  • 3% sales tax on marijuana (county)
  • 3% sales tax on marijuana (Buffalo)

DOUGLAS COUNTY

  • Ava School District: Increase tax levy

GREENE COUNTY

  • 3% sales tax on marijuana (Springfield)

LACLEDE COUNTY

  • Richland School District: Proposition K.I.D.S to increase tax levy
  • Hazelgreen Fire District: Tax levy

MILLER COUNTY

  • Lake Ozark Fire Protection: Tax levy

PHELPS COUNTY

  • St James School District: Increase tax levy

POLK COUNTY

  • Central Polk County Fire District: Tax levy

PULASKI COUNTY

  • Richland School District: Proposition K.I.D.S to increase tax levy
  • Hazelgreen Fire District: Tax levy
  • 3% sales tax on marijuana (St. Robert)
  • 3% sales tax on marijuana (Waynesville)

TANEY COUNTY

  • Tax on real estate and personal property in Branson/Hollister Subdistrict for library services
  • 3% sales tax on marijuana (county)
  • 3% sales tax on marijuana (Branson)
  • 3% sales tax on marijuana (Forsyth)
  • 3% sales tax on marijuana (Hollister)

WEBSTER COUNTY

  • City of Seymour half-cent tax for transportation purposes