SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Tuesday, August 8, a few counties in our area will head to the polls to vote on various tax issues.
Below is a list of what each county is voting on.
CAMDEN COUNTY
- Richland School District: Proposition K.I.D.S to increase tax levy
- Lake Ozark Fire Protection: Tax levy
CEDAR COUNTY
- County local use tax
DALLAS COUNTY
- 3% sales tax on marijuana (county)
- 3% sales tax on marijuana (Buffalo)
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Ava School District: Increase tax levy
GREENE COUNTY
- 3% sales tax on marijuana (Springfield)
LACLEDE COUNTY
- Richland School District: Proposition K.I.D.S to increase tax levy
- Hazelgreen Fire District: Tax levy
MILLER COUNTY
- Lake Ozark Fire Protection: Tax levy
PHELPS COUNTY
- St James School District: Increase tax levy
POLK COUNTY
- Central Polk County Fire District: Tax levy
PULASKI COUNTY
- Richland School District: Proposition K.I.D.S to increase tax levy
- Hazelgreen Fire District: Tax levy
- 3% sales tax on marijuana (St. Robert)
- 3% sales tax on marijuana (Waynesville)
TANEY COUNTY
- Tax on real estate and personal property in Branson/Hollister Subdistrict for library services
- 3% sales tax on marijuana (county)
- 3% sales tax on marijuana (Branson)
- 3% sales tax on marijuana (Forsyth)
- 3% sales tax on marijuana (Hollister)
WEBSTER COUNTY
- City of Seymour half-cent tax for transportation purposes