WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – Voters in Missouri’s U.S. House District Four have narrowed down which Republican will be on the November ballot.

There was already only one Democrat, Jack Truman of Lamar and one Libertarian, Randy LangKraehr of Warrensburg, on those parties’ tickets.

Mark Alford will be representing the Republican party in the November race for the U.S. District Four seat. Alford earned 27% of the vote, with Rick Brattin coming in second place.

This seat is being left vacant by Vicky Hartzler, who vacated the seat to run for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate position left available when Roy Blunt decided not to run again.

The November midterm election is on November 8, 2022.