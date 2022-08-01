SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided Tuesday. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place on Tuesday, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls.

What identification do you need to take to be able to vote?

Under Missouri law, voters are required to bring identification with them to vote. Here are the accepted forms of identification:

Missouri Driver License

ID from a Missouri university, college, vocational or technical school is acceptable.

Missouri Personal Identification Card

The United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

The United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport

A current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or another government document that contains the name and address of the voter

ID issued by a local election authority

What can’t I bring with me to vote?

Under Missouri law, you cannot use most wireless communication devices within 100 feet of a voting station, nor are you allowed to record sound or images in that space. Those restricted electronics include:

Cell phones

Cameras

Tablet computers

Laptop computers

Sound recorders

Any other device that may communicate wirelessly, or be used to record sound or images.

You are also not allowed to wear clothing, hats, flags, etc. that relate to a candidate currently on the ballot within 100 feet of the voting station.

Voting day locations

Polling places are open from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM. It is important to note If you are in line at the closing time of 7:00 PM you have the right to cast your vote. If you are unsure where your polling place is you can check your voter registration online through the Missouris Security of State website. If you have a non-standard address such as a rural route, you will need to contact your Local Election Authority in the links down below.

What am I going to see on my ballot?

In a primary election, you must state the party primary in which you wish to vote. If you don’t wish to cast a party ballot, you may choose to vote in the nonpartisan races only. In a primary election, you’re allowed to vote only one party’s ballot or the nonpartisan ballot. The election official records which party’s ballot you choose.

The election official will give you a ballot or direct you to a voting machine. Sample ballots in other counties are available on each county’s elections website. We have a list of those at the bottom of this story. You will go alone to a voting booth and mark your ballot. If you vote a paper ballot, you will deposit it into the ballot box or an electronic scanner.

