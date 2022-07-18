SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The last day to request an absentee ballot is just two days away.

This Wednesday, July 20, is the deadline to request an absentee ballot from the Greene County Clerk for the Preferential Primary Election on August 2. The Greene County Clerk’s Office said voters are permitted to cast an absentee ballot for reasons including:

Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which a voter is registered to vote

Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability

Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than a voter’s polling place

Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained

Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under RSMo. 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns

Voters can request an absentee ballot by downloading an application from the Greene County Elections website, printing the application and returning it by email to absenteevoting@greenecountymo.gov or by mail to the Office of the County Clerk, 940 N. Boonville Ave. Room 113, Springfield, MO 65802. Absentee ballots must be received by the Office of the County Clerk by 7 p.m. on election day to be counted.

In-person absentee voting will also be available at the Greene County Elections Center at 1126 N. Boonville Ave. in Springfield Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Monday, August 1. Another opportunity will be available at the Elections center and at the Office of the County Clerk from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

Party preference specification is required for voters hoping to vote on partisan nominations for county, state and federal offices. The city of Republic and Ash Grove Fire Protection District will also have issues presented in the August election.

Sample ballots, a composite of candidates and issues and information and resources about absentee voting can be found in the Office of the County Clerk or online at vote.greenecountymo.gov.