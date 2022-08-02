Eric Burlison will be the Republican candidate on the ballot in November for the District 7 U.S. House seat, facing Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House.

The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House.

Billy Long has represented Missouri’s Seventh Congressional District in Washington, D.C. since 2011. Long did not run for the office again because he entered the race to be the Republican candidate on the November ballot for the U.S. Senate seat held by Roy Blunt.

A poll released in May showed Burlison, who represents Greene County in the Missouri State Senate leading the group of Republicans running in the primary, according to the Missouri Times. However, a different poll released around the same time placed Jay Wasson, who spend eight years in the Missouri Senate, in the lead.

State Senator Mike Moon had also hoped to earn enough votes to be on the November ballot as the District Seven Republican candidate. Audrey Richards, Camille Lombardi-Olive, Sam Alexander, Alex Bryant and Paul Walker were also on the ballot.

Radaker-Sheafer faced competition from two people, Springfield businessman John Woodman and Bryce Lockwood, who has worked as a pastor and now runs a trucking company.

Voters in the Seventh District will choose between Republican Burlison, Democrat Radaker-Sheafer and Libertarian Kevin Craig in November.

The November midterm election is on November 8, 2022.