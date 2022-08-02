SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won the Republican spot on the November ballot in the race for U.S. Senate and Trudy Busch-Valentine will be on the ballot as the Democrat choice.

The seat is being left open U.S. Senate seat left open by Roy Blunt.

A poll released on July 26 showed Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt leading the Republican primary race, with U.S. District Four Representative Vicky Hartzler in second place and former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens in third, which showed a change from a June poll placing Greitens in the lead.

Greitens’ campaign dealt with several scandals in the months leading up to the primary election. His ex-wife accused him of abuse and bullying in a custody battle and Greitens released a controversial ad focusing on “RINO hunting” and showing the candidate with a gun. RINO is an acronym for “Republicans in Name Only.”

That same July 26 poll showed Trudy-Busch Valentine leading the field of Democrats with Lucas Kunce training behind her.

District Seven Representative Billy Long was also on the primary ballot hoping to earn a place in the November race for the U.S. Senate seat. Long conceded early in the evening Tuesday, coming in fourth place with 4.7% of the vote in the primary.

Voters in the November 8 election will be choosing between Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Trudy Busch-Valentine, Jonathan Dine on the Libertarian ticket and Paul Venable for the Constitution party.