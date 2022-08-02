Election day resources

Election day live blog

6:46 a.m. Tuesday

If you’re trying to get ahead of the heat today, KOLR10 Meteorologist T.J. Springer suggests you vote sooner rather than later.

#ELECTIONDAY #FORECAST: It's going to be a steamer out there this afternoon so getting out to the polls earlier on would be a great idea. You'll also likely beat any lines! We could also see a stray PM storm. #mowx #arwx #weather #Elections2022 https://t.co/AHY0ixuZO2 @kolr10kozl pic.twitter.com/IJl1h6EHqg — T.J. Springer (@TJSpringerWx) August 2, 2022

6:30 a.m. Tuesday

Polls are open in Greene County. If you’re looking for your voting location, you can look it up on the Missouri Security of State website. If you’re in line before 7 p.m. tonight, you can vote in time.