Election day resources

Election day live blog

6:46 a.m. Tuesday

If you’re trying to get ahead of the heat today, KOLR10 Meteorologist T.J. Springer suggests you vote sooner rather than later.

6:30 a.m. Tuesday

Polls are open in Greene County. If you’re looking for your voting location, you can look it up on the Missouri Security of State website. If you’re in line before 7 p.m. tonight, you can vote in time.

Polls at the Davis-Harrington Welcome Center at Missouri State University