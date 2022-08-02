Election day resources
- What you need to bring to the polls, rules and sample ballot links
- Who’s on the ballot for the state and U.S. primary
- Info on local issues of Republic parks taxes and fire issues in the Lake of the Ozarks area
- Election results will begin posting about 30 minutes after polls close
Election day live blog
6:46 a.m. Tuesday
If you’re trying to get ahead of the heat today, KOLR10 Meteorologist T.J. Springer suggests you vote sooner rather than later.
6:30 a.m. Tuesday
Polls are open in Greene County. If you’re looking for your voting location, you can look it up on the Missouri Security of State website. If you’re in line before 7 p.m. tonight, you can vote in time.