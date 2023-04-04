SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missourians head to the polls to cast their votes on numerous issues and races across the state.
Below is a list of all municipal races in Southwest Missouri.
Use the search function below to find a certain race.
by: Ben Gilbert
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ben Gilbert
Posted:
Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missourians head to the polls to cast their votes on numerous issues and races across the state.
Below is a list of all municipal races in Southwest Missouri.
Use the search function below to find a certain race.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now