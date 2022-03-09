SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Clerk sent out an announcement reminding Greene County residents that Wednesday (3/9/22) is the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the April 5th General Municipal Election.

Voters can register at the Historic Courthouse until 5 p.m. or at a branch of the Springfield-Greene County Library.

An acceptable form of identification and a current utility bill must be in hand to be able to register to vote.

The sample April 5th ballots for Greene County are available in the Greene County Clerk’s Office and a candidates and issues composite is available online.