Voters in the Greene County area wanting to participate in in-person absentee voting can do so on Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said eligible voters participating in absentee voting can bring a valid form of identification when going to vote at the County Clerk’s office at 1126 North Boonville in the Elections Center building.

Voting hours will also be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 4. Any questions can be emailed to Scholler’s office at elections@greenecountymo.gov or call 829-6295.