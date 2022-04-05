SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Voters across the Ozarks will make their way to the polls for Missouri’s Municipal Election. County across the state will have their say on things such as tax proposals, schools, and governments.

The Stone County Clerk’s Office is expecting a 30% voter turnout which the office says is because of one specific issue on the ballot– Proposition P. If voters vote yes, they will pay a quarter of a cent sales tax in addition to the half a cent tax. Revenue generated from the tax would go towards hiring sheriff’s deputies and adding patrol cars and equipment.

Voters in the Ozark School District are being asked to decide on two funding issues.

Neither would increase taxes but one would allow the district to increase its operating budget. Question two on the Ozark ballot asks voters to allow the district to transfer a portion of its tax levy from its debt services fund into the operating budget.

The district is also asking voters to approve a $19 million bond issue to build three storm shelters that would serve as classrooms or cafeterias.

Polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.