STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to get Proposition P passed by voters during the municipal election on April 5th.

Sheriff Doug Rader, with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, said the tax will add a penny to every $4 spent or 10 cents to every $40 spent. Proposition P is estimated to generate about $1.2 million in funding for law enforcement.

“It will benefit the Sheriff’s Department in many ways as far as more personnel,” said Rader. “It will provide a school resource officer for our northern three schools, it will put four new road deputies on the road, it will allow us to have a K9 dog and a K9 officer in a dedicated K9 position, which is very important because we rely on other agencies right now for our K9 needs.”

Rader said the money will really help when it comes to buying new equipment for the deputies who need it.

“The sheriff’s office doesn’t have a line in the budget for equipment, so it will allow the department to buy supplies for its deputies,” said Rader.

Money and finding new people to hire is not just a problem faced by the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.

“Right now, every agency sheriff’s department, police department or highway patrol is trying to fight to hire new officers,” said Rader. “In today’s climate in law enforcement, there is a lack of people wanting to get into law enforcement.”

Rader said he is not worried about Proposition P being passed by the voters. he said his optimism comes from knowing the residents are pro-law enforcement.

“It’s very exciting,” said Rader. “We have a great group of citizens that are behind this and putting it all together and helping push it.”

More information about Proposition P can be found here.