SPOKANE, Mo. – Spokane School district is asking voters to approve borrowing $6 million to build a new field house and make other improvements to schools.

The proposed money would go to the field house which would include a concession stand, press box, outdoor restrooms, and a new sound system. It would also include secure entrances, high resolution cameras, shatterproof film, and upgrading lockers

Here are the bond issue details including why the issue won’t raise taxes: https://www.spokane.k12.mo.us/334475_2

