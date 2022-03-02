GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Several schools are putting questions on the April ballot to try and get money for their district projects. Willard is hoping to improve district facilities through repairs, furnishings and equipment.

Willard projects more specifically include expanded classrooms and better building infrastructure.

Pleasant Hope School District is also asking voters to approve $3 million in bonds with no tax increase. The money would also go toward fixing up facilities along with a new playground at the middle school. If approved, the district’s tax levy of $0.6630 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property will remain the same.

Here is how the Pleasant Hope question will be worded on the ballot:

Shall Pleasant Hope R-VI School District of Polk County, Missouri issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $3,000,000 for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing and equipping school facilities, including repairing and replacing roofs at various District buildings, constructing a playground at the middle school and improving and updating District facilities? If this question is approved, the District’s debt service property tax levy is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.6630 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

Logan-Rogersville School District is jumping in by asking people to approve their $32 million no-tax increase bond referendum. These funds would go toward renovations, improvements, additions, and safety & security needs of the district.

The District’s debt service property tax levy is expected to stay at $0.9394 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

Here is how the Logan-Rogersville question will be worded on the ballot:

Shall the Logan-Rogersville R-VIII School District issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $32,000,000 for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing, and equipping school facilities including: