OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Chamber of Commerce endorsed voting for the Ozark School District’s bond issue and tax levy transfer to the general membership. The $19 million tax increase bond issue and 10 cent levy transfer is scheduled to go before the voters in April 2022.

The bond would pay for three school storm shelters that double as usable space for students. The three schools getting a storm shelter would be Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center, Ozark Middle School and Ozark High School.

The 10 cent no-tax levy transfer will provide approximately $500,000 to go toward operating costs. The overall tax levy of $4.14 will remain the same, regardless of the vote on both Question 1 and Question 2. The District’s tax levy has remained unchanged since 2003.

The Ozark Chamber of Commerce encourages anyone to leave their opinion on the two questions by completing a Google survey.