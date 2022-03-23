SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In less than two weeks, voters will be making their way to the polls for the April Municipal Election.

In Springfield, the five candidates running for school board were available for questions Wednesday night at Ozarks Technical Community College.

The campus group, Politically Active, organized the event.

Students involved said they hope young people in Springfield will make their voices heard in the upcoming election.

“We’re a nonpartisan organization,” said Vice President of Politically Active, Samuel Boggs. “We promote the political literacy of our student body. We’re up and coming. We’re the new voters. If we aren’t educated in these things, a lot of times we tend to just go with the flow and maybe there’s a different idea that we need to address.”

Organizers said its particularly important that people start paying attention to local elections.

“Between all age groups, the young vote at the lowest rates,” said OTC Political Science Professor and Co-sponsor of Politically Active, Andrew Crocker. “As a result, they find themselves on the short end of a lot of sticks. This is especially true for local elections. Many of my students prior to taking my class, or seeing promotions for this particular event, didn’t even know there was an election this April.”

School boards across the country have been in the spotlight during the pandemic. It’s something organizers said should cause more people to vote.

“If there is anybody who is interested in how COVID affects our schools,” said Crocker. “If there’s anybody interested in developments regarding four-day school weeks versus five-day school weeks. Should school districts have their own police forces? If you care about any of these things, and I have a hard time imagining that there’s anybody who doesn’t care about these things, you have a responsibility to vote in a local election.”