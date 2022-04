NIXA, Mo. — Voters in Nixa, Missouri passed a bond renewal meant to benefit the Nixa Fire Protection District. Officials report 1,898 people voted yes and 608 voted no.

This bond will the district $6.4 million to fund projects such as a new Fire Station #1 building. The current building was built 35 years ago and the district claims it’s too outdated.

Nixa residents won’t see a change in their taxes in the coming year since this is a bond renewal and not a new bond.