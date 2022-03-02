NIXA, Mo.– Nixa Fire Protection District is asking voters to renew their bond issue, providing funding for renovations, equipment and a new fire station if approved.

The previous bond issue for NFPD passed in 2014 and is set to expire through 2024. With the approval of this 2022 bond renewal, the district would receive $6.4 million to fund the previously stated projects.

If the bond issue is not approved voters would see their taxes lowered by the end of 2024. However, if voters approve the issue, since this is an extension and not a new bond issue, taxes will not increase and will stay at the same rate.

“This bond renewal allows the district to continue to keep up with the growth and demands to provide emergency medical and fire response for 38,000 people that reside within the 53 square miles served by the fire district,” NFPD said in a press release.

The largest project funded by the bond issue would be the creation of a new Fire Station #1 on 710 N. McCroskey Street. The lot was previously purchased by the district in December 2021.

NFPD said the current Fire Station #1 has become too outdated, having been built 35 years ago. The station plans to construct the new fire station as a replacement and to renovate the current Fire Station #1 into a training center.

“Costs of the proposed projects have increased significantly in recent years,” NFPD said. “By approving the initiative now, we hope to save at least two years of anticipated price increases and get started on the projects now as opposed to later.”

The bond issue will be put to vote on April 5, 2022.