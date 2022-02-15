SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 2022 is a big election year with a U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in Missouri. To prepare voters, the Greene County Clerk has updated its website’s design.

The new site features easier navigation than the former design, with buttons for voting info, which includes deadline dates, and tools to register to vote, a countdown to the next elections with a results tracker, and resources for those interested in being an election judge. There’s also information for candidates who are running for office. Sample ballots will also be on the site when available.

The next election is on April 5, 2022. That’s the municipal election, which will include local issues. The deadline to register for that election in Greene County is on March 9.

The General Primary election is happening on August 2, 2022. The general election is on November 8, 2022.