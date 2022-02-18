SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Today the Greene County Clerk’s office announced the absentee voting date for the General Municipal Election in April.

For those eligible voters who are unable to go to their regular polling place on April 5th for the annual General Municipal Election, Greene County registered voters can absentee vote next Tuesday, February 22nd.

The April ballot includes a wide variety of candidates and/or issues in seven cities, five school districts, and one fire protection district.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says absentee ballots may be voted in the clerk’s office at the Greene County Archives/Elections Center, 1126 N Boonville Ave, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday

through Friday, until the day before the election.

Homebound or out-of-town voters may request an absentee ballot by mail, either handwritten or from the fillable form that can be found on their website.



These requests must be signed by the voters and received in the clerk’s office no later than 5:00 p.m. on the second Wednesday prior to the election, March 23rd. Mailed ballots must be voted, notarized, returned by mail, and received in the clerk’s office before 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Questions about absentee voting should be directed to Schoeller’s office at 868-4060 or to

AbsenteeVoting@greenecountymo.gov.