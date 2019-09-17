Wyatt Law and Associates

Lawyer in Springfield and South West, Missouri

Wyatt Law & Associates wants to be there for you if you’re facing some sort of legal problem in the Springfield, MO, area. Since we offer local representation, you may be able to benefit from the services of a lawyer who’s familiar with many of the state and local laws that could have some impact on your case.

Our practice is available from Monday – Friday, 8am – 5pm. We try to make our services affordable and accessible for all of our clients to better assist them in achieving the results they desire for their own cases. Our attorney is prepared to assist you with matters related to:

Family law

DUI law

Traffic law

Criminal law

If you’d like to enlist the services of a lawyer based in here in Springfield, Wyatt Law & Associates would like to hear from you. Our practice is family-owned and -operated, and we provide personal attention to each one of our clients. Call us at your earliest convenience to schedule a consultation or ask us any questions you might have.

Divorce

Divorce and related legal matters can be complex. Wyatt Law & Associates, LLC works closely with clients to help them get through what may be the most challenging times of their lives.

Here to Help

If you’re going through a divorce, you probably have a lot weighing on your mind. Wyatt Law & Associates, LLC can guide you through the legal issues related to your divorce so that you can focus on moving forward with your life. The professionals at Wyatt Law & Associates, LLC can:

Review existing prenuptial agreements

Help you resolve child custody and visitation disputes

Fight to keep your parental rights intact

Negotiate child support and spousal support payments

Negotiate the division of property and marital assets

Call today to talk to a compassionate lawyer about your needs and concerns.