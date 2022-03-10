For those you love… crafted by those who care.

Wommack Monument Company is the largest monument company in the state of Missouri, and is likely the only one to offer a written perpetual guarantee. We craft monuments and markers from the finest granite and bronze materials, with artists available to produce unique custom creations. Before making any decisions about a memorial, please take time to visit the Wommack Monument Company showroom nearest you. Our sincere desire is to provide you and your family with the quality and value you expect and deserve.

The finest way to memorialize a loved one is with a quality granite monument. Wommack Monument Company’s monuments are second to none, with the best quality granite and top-grade craftsmanship. Wommack Monument Company is one of the few remaining monument companies to practice the art of shape carving. This process, used to produce striking 3D accents such as praying hands and flowers, requires skill and training to master.

Our catalog has hundreds of standard designs from which you can choose at no extra charge. In many cases, however, clients prefer custom artwork – a unique image that expresses something special about the loved one. Our talented art team can work from your photos, sketches, or ideas to produce your one-of-a-kind monument in two dimensions or in three.

In a situation where one monument is already in place and a matching pair is desired, our craftsmen can precisely duplicate the look of the existing monument.

Less expensive than monuments, Wommack markers are nonetheless an excellent choice for any memorial. Our markers are available in completely flat (bronze over granite), low-profile, and high-profile slant designs.

Wommack Monument Company’s product offering is by no means limited to just standard monuments and markers. We create and provide memorials of all kinds, including benches, urns, mausoleums, and of course, an infinite variety of custom artwork to make every piece uniquely special.

THE QUALITY CHOICE

The history of Wommack Monument Company spans three generations of the Wommack family, starting when our first location opened in 1954. Today we have four locations in Bolivar, Springfield, Aurora, and Monett – plus select representatives serving fifty Missouri counties as well as areas of Arkansas, Kansas, and Oklahoma. In addition, working through our network of qualified business contacts we can complete your monument in all fifty States. In almost sixty years of serving Southwest Missouri, we have crafted many thousands of memorials in every shape, color and size. Each one of these, down to the very first, is guaranteed in writing for as long as Wommack Monument Company continues serving our customers. This guarantee, which offers peace of mind, is one major reason why so many people choose Wommack Monument Company.



We are also noted for the impeccable quality of our work. Our monument craftsmen are just that – craftsmen, not merely machine operators. We still know and practice time-honored techniques like shape carving, but with modern methods and equipment that ensure the lowest possible prices for our clients. Please give us the opportunity to show you why Wommack Monument Company is an excellent choice to meet your needs.

