What’s Cooking with Hy-Vee? – 12/8/2021

COLUMBIA, Mo. - COVID-19 vaccines are no longer required for faculty, staff, and student workers at the University of Missouri after a judge in Georgia blocked President Joe Biden's executive order.

Less than a week ago, the University of Missouri System sent out an email to employees at Mizzou, University of Missouri Kansas City (UMKC), Missouri Science and Technology (Missouri S&T), and University of Missouri St. Louis (UMSL), telling them they must comply with the vaccine mandate by sending in their vaccination card or submitting an exemption. Now that requirement is on hold, but Mizzou officials say it could go back into effect at any time.