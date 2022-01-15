Winter Weather Update: Snow continuing to come down across the Ozarks

Tune into OzarksFirst’s Facebook Live and let meteorologist T.J. Springer keep you up to date with the weather as it happens, going live every hour all Saturday morning!

This storm system that we’ve been talking about all week is finally here and it’s producing rain and snow across the region. Rain will continue to mix with and change to snow as progress through the morning as cold air continues to wrap into the viewing area. Snowfall rates could be up over an inch or so at times which will eventually overcome the warmer surface temps. Accumulations have already gotten up to around 2″ across the metro and this is just the beginning. Still looking like 3-5″ is a good bet across the metro with some localized amounts possibly higher than that. The hardest hit zone is going to be our Northern Arkansas communities in the highest elevations. Some of those areas could pick up close to 10″ if not a little more. Snow is going to fall all the way through the afternoon and into the evening before it begins to wind down across the Ozarks. Snow lingers the longest across northern reaches of the Natural State with flurries and snow showers across Southern Missouri. Conditions on the roads will likely deteriorate quickly as we head through the afternoon so I advise traveling earlier if you can. Roads will likely be slick and snow-covered into early tomorrow as temperatures tumble. Highs for our Sunday are only going to be in the 30s but it’s going to be drier and bright. Temps continue to moderate as we head into early next week as a ridge of high pressure takes over. Highs ahead of our next cold front surge back close to the 60 degree mark. A big cool-down take over behind that boundary with highs falling throughout the day on Wednesday with readings likely in the 20s and 30s by Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Snow

Springfield Mo

29°F Snow Feels like 19°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with snow showers around early. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
19°F Partly cloudy with snow showers around early. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Snow

Branson

30°F Snow Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
25°F Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Wintry Mix

Harrison

31°F Wintry Mix Feels like 22°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
24°F Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Snow

Rolla

32°F Snow Feels like 22°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
20°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

West Plains

39°F Rain Feels like 31°
Wind
15 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
23°F Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph NNE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Jamie Warriner