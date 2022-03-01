SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For meteorologists and climatologists spring begins every year on March 1. This differs from astronomical spring. But why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin on different dates?

Meteorologists and climatologists break the seasons down into groupings of three months based on the annual temperature cycle as well as our calendar. We generally think of winter as the coldest time of the year and summer as the warmest time of the year, with spring and fall being the transition seasons, and that is what the meteorological seasons are based on.

Meteorological observing and forecasting led to the creation of these seasons, and they are more closely tied to our monthly civil calendar than the astronomical seasons are.

The astronomical seasons are based on the position of the Earth in relation to the sun. People use observable periodic natural phenomena to mark time for thousands of years.

The astronomical calendar has two solstices and two equinoxes. The Earth’s tilt and the sun’s alignment over the equator determine both the solstices and equinoxes.

The equinoxes mark the times when the sun passes directly above the equator. In the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice falls on or around June 21, the winter solstice on or around December 22, the vernal or spring equinox on or around March 21, and the autumnal equinox on or around September 22.