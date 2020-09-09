Wednesday, September 9 Morning Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect along I-44 until 9 AM where visibility is dropping to a quarter-mile or less near a stalled front. Make sure to give yourself extra time and space on the roads this morning. Use headlights!

A strong cold front is stalled right along I-44 this morning, giving way to cooler, drier 50’s north and muggier lows near 70 degrees south. This is also the same strong cold front bringing a 30-degree temperature plunge and snow to portions of the Northern Plains and Rocky Mountains!

The front won’t move much throughout the day, continuing to split the area in half right along the interstate. Skies will likely be cloudier to the north with partly cloudy skies to the south where temperatures will warm well into the 80s. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will pop up again by Wednesday afternoon, especially along and just north of the interstate.

The front won’t move too much through Thursday, generally stalled near the interstate. It will continue to provide a focus for spotty showers. Clouds look more widespread across the area, but will remain thickest near and north of the interstate where temperatures will be cooler.

The front will sag a bit further south by Friday and begin to wash out. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain cooler to the northwest and warmer to the southeast.

Looking ahead to the weekend will find a front approaching from the northwest by Saturday night. There may be a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day Saturday with spotty showers and thunderstorms also possible along the front as it moves through Saturday night into early Sunday. Warm and humid weather can be expected over the first half of the weekend with less humid and milder weather for Sunday.

Early fall conditions will take hold into early next week with comfortably cool morning lows and comfortably warm afternoon temperatures.