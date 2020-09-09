Wednesday, September 9 Morning Forecast

Dense fog to start, scattered storms this afternoon

DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect along I-44 until 9 AM where visibility is dropping to a quarter-mile or less near a stalled front. Make sure to give yourself extra time and space on the roads this morning. Use headlights!

A strong cold front is stalled right along I-44 this morning, giving way to cooler, drier 50’s north and muggier lows near 70 degrees south. This is also the same strong cold front bringing a 30-degree temperature plunge and snow to portions of the Northern Plains and Rocky Mountains!

The front won’t move much throughout the day, continuing to split the area in half right along the interstate. Skies will likely be cloudier to the north with partly cloudy skies to the south where temperatures will warm well into the 80s. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will pop up again by Wednesday afternoon, especially along and just north of the interstate.

The front won’t move too much through Thursday, generally stalled near the interstate. It will continue to provide a focus for spotty showers. Clouds look more widespread across the area, but will remain thickest near and north of the interstate where temperatures will be cooler.

The front will sag a bit further south by Friday and begin to wash out. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain cooler to the northwest and warmer to the southeast.

Looking ahead to the weekend will find a front approaching from the northwest by Saturday night. There may be a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day Saturday with spotty showers and thunderstorms also possible along the front as it moves through Saturday night into early Sunday. Warm and humid weather can be expected over the first half of the weekend with less humid and milder weather for Sunday.

Early fall conditions will take hold into early next week with comfortably cool morning lows and comfortably warm afternoon temperatures.

Overcast

Springfield

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mainly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

63°F Broken Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 66°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 50% 86° 66°

Thursday

81° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 81° 65°

Friday

81° / 66°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 20% 81° 66°

Saturday

82° / 61°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 20% 82° 61°

Sunday

80° / 58°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 80° 58°

Monday

80° / 56°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 80° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 57°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 81° 57°

Hourly Forecast

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
67°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
83°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
83°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
76°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
74°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
71°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
67°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
69°

