Wednesday, September 9 Evening Forecast

Two seasons stradle the area compliments of a cold front draped near I-44. Temperatures range from the 70s north of the front to 80s to the south where skies have been sunnier throughout the day. The front will continue to wobble across the area through Friday keeping areas to the northwest cloudier, cooler and wetter and areas to the southeast hotter and drier.

For tonight, spotty showers and thunderstorms look possible near the front heading into the evening hours. That means rain chances will tend to focus near the interstate. The showers will tend to fade away by late evening. Low clouds and fog will likely fill in overnight north of the interstate with areas to the south seeing clearer conditions.

A wave of upper-level energy moving in from the southwest will likely trigger scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday, mainly near and north of the interstate. Temperatures will remain mild to the northwest and on the hot side to the southeast.

Additional showers will remain possible along and north of I-44 Thursday night into Friday morning. A wave of low pressure will lift northeast toward Central Missouri by Friday afternoon with a front dangling south from it into Northwest Arkansas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible during the afternoon and evening near the front. Temperatures will remain mild west of the front and warm to the east.

Clouds will linger across the area into Saturday morning with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. This band of cloud cover and rain will gradually shift east with sunshine developing during the afternoon.

A cold front will move in from the northwest by Sunday morning. Spotty showers and thunderstorms may arrive with the front as it pushes through. Drier air will filter in behind the front Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies and mild conditions during the afternoon.

This will be the beginning of a nice stretch of weather that will feature low humidity and pleasant temperatures. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 50s with highs generally in the low 80s.