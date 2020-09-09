Wednesday, September 9 Evening Forecast

Two seasons stradle the area compliments of a cold front draped near I-44. Temperatures range from the 70s north of the front to 80s to the south where skies have been sunnier throughout the day. The front will continue to wobble across the area through Friday keeping areas to the northwest cloudier, cooler and wetter and areas to the southeast hotter and drier.

For tonight, spotty showers and thunderstorms look possible near the front heading into the evening hours. That means rain chances will tend to focus near the interstate. The showers will tend to fade away by late evening. Low clouds and fog will likely fill in overnight north of the interstate with areas to the south seeing clearer conditions.

A wave of upper-level energy moving in from the southwest will likely trigger scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday, mainly near and north of the interstate. Temperatures will remain mild to the northwest and on the hot side to the southeast.

Additional showers will remain possible along and north of I-44 Thursday night into Friday morning. A wave of low pressure will lift northeast toward Central Missouri by Friday afternoon with a front dangling south from it into Northwest Arkansas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible during the afternoon and evening near the front. Temperatures will remain mild west of the front and warm to the east.

Clouds will linger across the area into Saturday morning with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. This band of cloud cover and rain will gradually shift east with sunshine developing during the afternoon.

A cold front will move in from the northwest by Sunday morning. Spotty showers and thunderstorms may arrive with the front as it pushes through. Drier air will filter in behind the front Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies and mild conditions during the afternoon.

This will be the beginning of a nice stretch of weather that will feature low humidity and pleasant temperatures. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 50s with highs generally in the low 80s.

Broken Clouds

Springfield

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

84°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

85°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

80°F Broken Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

85°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 68°

Thursday

80° / 65°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 30% 80° 65°

Friday

81° / 66°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 20% 81° 66°

Saturday

83° / 63°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 83° 63°

Sunday

81° / 59°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 81° 59°

Monday

80° / 56°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 80° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
76°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
74°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
71°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
67°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

6 AM
Few Showers
31%
68°

66°

7 AM
Few Showers
33%
66°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

9 AM
Showers
35%
68°

71°

10 AM
Few Showers
32%
71°

73°

11 AM
Showers
47%
73°

74°

12 PM
Showers
54%
74°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
75°

75°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
79°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
81°

75°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

6 PM
Few Showers
32%
74°

